Quickbites: Huggo’s 50th, Hawai’i Food & Wine Fest, Noi Thai, more

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

AHI MONTH

Noi Thai Cuisine’s seared ahi is among dishes highlighted as restaurants at the Royal Hawaiian Center feature ahi in October. The Pa‘ina Dining Promotion continues next month, with a focus on noodle dishes.

Sample more than one dish and you’ll be entered in a prize drawing. Pick up a stamp card at a participating restaurant or Helumoa Hale Guest Services. Call 922-2299.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HUGGO’S

Huggo’s restaurant celebrates its 50th year with a birthday bash to benefit several Big Island causes.

The celebration takes place on Oct. 18 on the restaurant oceanfront grounds in Kailua-Kona.

Half of the night’s proceeds will be divided among 10 community groups.

Shirley and Hugo von Platen Luder founded Huggo’s in 1969 as a steakhouse with a “pile it on” salad bar. Their adjacent casual eatery, On the Rocks, opened in 1982.

The birthday party will feature food stations created by Huggo’s and its catering arm, Paradise Gourmet Catering. Entertainment will be by Henry Kapono.

Tickets are $100, advance purchase only. They may be bought at the restaurants, from the designated charities or online at eventbrite.com (search for “huggos”).

FOR THE SERIOUS WINE LOVER

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s wine seminars always draw an all-star lineup of winemakers. This year’s pair of panels was announced last week:

Both will be held at the Halekulani on Oct. 26 and will feature a panel of master sommeliers — Chuck Furuya and Roberto Viernes of Hawaii, and Joseph Spellman of Landmark Vineyards in California.

The seminars cost $125 each. For tickets: hfwf.me. The lineup:

>> Corsican Wine Discoveries: Featuring wines from the mountainous island of Corsica in France, one of the oldest wine-producing areas in Europe. The winemakers on hand are considered legendary: Jean-Charles Abbatucci, Jean-Baptiste Arena and Simon Giacometti; 9 a.m.

>> Jean-Francois Ganevat — The Wine Discovery of the Decade: Ganevat has been producing some of the world’s most sought-after wines from the Jura, a region in eastern France between Burgundy and Switzerland. The sommeliers will lead a tasting of wines in the many styles of the region; 10:30 a.m.

Oahu events in the festival run Oct. 23 to 27, with dining events nightly. A full schedule is on the website.

CORSICA, CONTINUED

Jean-Charles Abbatucci goes from the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival to Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar for a dinner devoted to his wines at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29.

The wines of Domaine Comte Abbatucci are certified biodynamic, made from indigenous grapes varieties grown in a self-sustaining vineyard, free of chemicals.

Master sommelier Chuck Furuya, a partner at Vino who will host the dinner, says Abbatucci “is a true master in the vineyard and the winery, and is world renowned for his passionate mastery and expertise.”

Three Abbatucci wines will be poured: the Rosé “Valle di Nero,” Blanc “Faustine” and Rouge “Faustine,” paired to a four-course menu.

Cost is $85. Call 524-8466 or email ataketa@dkrestaurants.com

FREE INDUSTRY TRAINING

The Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College is offering its final round of apprenticeship programs for cooks and managers in the hospitality industry.

Programs include a 30-week cook certification program, with orientation on Oct. 10; and a 25-week manager certification program, with class starting Oct. 14.

The grant-funded classes meet weekly, taught by KCC instructors. For details, contact Marcus Fikse at marcusjt@hawaii.edu or 734-9477.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.