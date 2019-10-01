What I Ate on My Summer Vacation: Global Adventures, Part 2

Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers visited cities near and far this summer, and captured their dining adventures in photographs. Read more

Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers visited cities near and far this summer, and captured their dining adventures in photographs.

GASTROMAQUIA

Madrid, Spain

Take me back to Madrid! I’m still dreaming about this Magret de Pato duck dish with creamy sweet potato and diced yellow mangoes, along with a radish chimichurri. By far the best dish had in Spain.

— Melody Hotta

MINAMI FISH STORE

Kuromon Market, Osaka, Japan

This kamatoro was melt-in-the-mouth delicious. We didn’t even have to chew, it was that fatty.

— Teresa Fujimoto

PRIVATE HOME ON MEKONG DELTA

Vietnam

Our group stopped here after a bike ride and activities on the Mekong Delta. Whole fried Elephant Ear Fish is a popular dish, made with fish caught in the area, crispy on the outside, tender and delicious on the inside.

— Marianette Kauahikaua

SOUL BAR & BISTRO

Auckland, New Zealand

I didn’t know what to expect when I was asked, “Don’t you want a taco for dessert?” It was a peanut butter taco with salted caramel ice cream. A divine dessert … it was amazing!

— Dara Young

JUMBO SEAFOOD

Singapore

When my wife and I went to Singapore to celebrate her birthday, we were told that we had to have chili crab. We went to Jumbo Seafood on the Riverwalk and were lucky to get the last available table. We were given small plastic bags to protect our cell phones, since the chili crab is so messy. The only way we eat crabs is with our fingers, to get all the goodies. The crab was served with baked and steamed buns, and was fantastic.

— Vernon Wong

DA VICENZO

Limerick, Ireland

I booked the George Limerick Hotel in the city of Limerick to be close to Shannon Airport for my flight out the next morning. I had visions of exploring Limerick, but as far as dinner was concerned, I never made it out of the hotel. Da Vincenzo, the Italian restaurant off the lobby, held too much appeal. I’m not one to turn down a good Italian meal.

It was a relaxing affair, reading and looking out onto the central street of the city as I forewent my usual tomato-based sauce in favor of a chicken scaloppine dish dressed with a mushroom-based cream sauce. Two scoops of chocolate gelato wrapped up the meal. Hey, when in Rome, as they say … or in this case, Limerick.

— Jacqueline Carberry, Star-Advertiser

CESKY KRUMLOV

Czech Republic

This delicious gingerbread cookie had intricate hand-drawn icing designs and just the right amount of sweetness — we had to buy several more for the road!

— Kelli Kokame