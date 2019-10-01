 1 TMT partner willing to hold out for several years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

1 TMT partner willing to hold out for several years

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Holding out “several years“ for construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea may be worth it to get the superior viewing conditions found atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain, according to a committee advising Canada, a partner in the TMT project. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Free shredding events set for Oct. 19 on 3 islands

Scroll Up