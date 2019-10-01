 Controversial Aloha Poke plans on mainland expansion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Controversial Aloha Poke plans on mainland expansion

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

The Chicago-based Aloha Poke restaurant chain — which infuriated Hawaiians and Hawaii residents last year by trademarking the terms “Aloha” and “Poke” and threatening other businesses also using those terms in their names — plans to expand to 100 restaurants across the mainland within three years. Read more

