 Dean & DeLuca to open at Ward Village | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dean & DeLuca to open at Ward Village

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Upscale deli and cafe operator Dean & DeLuca plans to open what would be its third Hawaii store about three years from now in a Kakaako condominium tower at Ward Village slated for completion in early 2022. Read more

