 Kim reveals Mauna Kea plan, which includes TMT | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kim reveals Mauna Kea plan, which includes TMT

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim officially released his long-awaited plan for resolving the controversy surrounding Mauna Kea on Monday, distributing a pamphlet that asserts that the site designated for the Thirty Meter Telescope will become the last area of the mountain that is ever developed for a telescope. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Free shredding events set for Oct. 19 on 3 islands

Scroll Up