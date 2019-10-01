 Maui bookkeeper gets 43 months for stealing from plant nursery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui bookkeeper gets 43 months for stealing from plant nursery

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

After her boss fired her in 2016 for stealing more than $1 million from the Kihei plant nursery where she worked as its bookkeeper, Thelma Pascua-Suyat withdrew the last $1,500 that was in the company’s bank account, Ki-Hana Nursery owner Louis Scott Walsh told a federal judge Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Free shredding events set for Oct. 19 on 3 islands

Scroll Up