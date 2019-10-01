 New DHHL rules allow more housing options | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New DHHL rules allow more housing options

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Gov. David Ige on Monday signed new administrative rules that allow the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to develop multifamily, rental and kupuna housing on trust property, providing a new tool that Ige and the state agency say eventually will help address a huge backlog of Native Hawaiians waiting for homestead leases. Read more

