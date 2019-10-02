Forever 21 may close 4 of 5 Hawaii stores

Four of the five Forever 21 stores in Hawaii potentially could close. The Los Angeles-based retailer filed a list Tuesday of 178 U.S. stores, including outlets at Pearlridge Center, Royal Hawaiian Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the Kaahumanu Center on Maui that could be shuttered as part of its bankruptcy. Read more

Four of the five Forever 21 stores in Hawaii potentially could close. The Los Angeles-based retailer filed a list Tuesday of 178 U.S. stores, including outlets at Pearlridge Center, Royal Hawaiian Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the Kaahumanu Center on Maui that could be shuttered as part of its bankruptcy.

Forever 21, founded in 1984, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday amid fierce competition from online retailers. The company said in a court filing Tuesday that it expects to begin sales at the stores designated for closing no later than Oct. 31 and that those sales are expected to be completed and the properties vacated by Dec. 31. The company said it does not anticipate closing all 178 store locations as it negotiates rent concessions and other operational improvement with landlords and will amend the list prior to a court hearing on the motion.

“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” Forever 21 spokeswoman Alecia Pulman said. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”

ON THE MOVE

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii has named Katie Kaahanui as its education and workforce development coordinator and Tasi Yanger as administrative coordinator. Kaahanui has more than 10 years’ experience, previously with YMCA of Honolulu and the University of Hawaii system, and Yanger is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has hired Dr. Jose Marquez at Moanalua Medical Center emergency medicine. Dr. Marquez was previously chief resident for the department of emegency medicine for Cook County Health and Hospitals System in Chicago.