 Forever 21 may close 4 of 5 Hawaii stores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Forever 21 may close 4 of 5 Hawaii stores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Four of the five Forever 21 stores in Hawaii potentially could close. The Los Angeles-based retailer filed a list Tuesday of 178 U.S. stores, including outlets at Pearlridge Center, Royal Hawaiian Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the Kaahumanu Center on Maui that could be shuttered as part of its bankruptcy. Read more

Court rules against feds in bribery claim case

