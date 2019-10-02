 New CEO takes over the reins at Queen’s | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New CEO takes over the reins at Queen’s

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

Jill Hoggard Green started Tuesday as the new president and chief executive officer of the Queen’s Health Systems, succeeding longtime CEO Art Ushijima who will serve as adviser until Jan. 31. Read more

