Soaring electric bills raise alarm at Kapilina Beach Homes

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

Many residents of Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach were recently shocked to receive huge electrical bills — some $1,000 or more — that are significantly higher than earlier, sizzling summer power costs. Read more

