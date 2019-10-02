 Switching to LEDs nets city a big rebate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Switching to LEDs nets city a big rebate

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

The city on Tuesday received a $1.9 million rebate check from the ratepayer­-funded Hawai’i Energy program for converting more than 53,000 city streetlights across Oahu to more energy-­efficient light emitting diode (LED) technology. Read more

