 Texas buyer sues seller of illegal vacation rental | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Texas buyer sues seller of illegal vacation rental

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

A Texas man who bought a home in Portlock earlier this year for $2.3 million as an investment is suing the seller and broker for not disclosing that he cannot legally rent out the property for periods shorter than 30 days. Read more

Court rules against feds in bribery claim case

