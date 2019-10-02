 TMT response costing Hawaii County $50K daily | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT response costing Hawaii County $50K daily

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Hawaii County police have spent nearly $4.2 million on overtime, fringe benefits and other costs so far in connection with 11 weeks of protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope, members of the Hawaii County Council were told Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Court rules against feds in bribery claim case

Scroll Up