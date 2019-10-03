Keiki Kraft: Candy Corn Shrink Art Pin

CANDY CORN SHRINK ART PIN

Supplies:

>> Shrink Film sheet, matte

>> Sanding pad, fine grit

>> Black Sharpie, fine tip

>> Colored pencils

>> Glossy Accents (substitute UV Resin; optional)

>> Pin back or cell phone strap

>> Foil-covered mat board or paper plate, for shrinking plastic

>> E-6000 glue or similar product (if making a pin)

Tools:

>> Sharp scissors

>> Toaster oven or Ranger Heat It Tool

>> 1/8-inch hole punch (if making a charm)

>> Jewelry pliers (if making a charm)

>> Wood chopstick, for shrinking plastic

>> Sharp pin

>> Click here for step-by-step directions with accompanying photos.

DIRECTIONS

1. Prep shrink plastic by lightly sanding the surface of an area big enough for your design. Sand both sides if you plan to color both sides. Wipe off excess dust.

2. Draw a candy corn shape on scratch paper by drawing a triangle with rounded points. Add in details like a line to separate the three colors and the face.

3. Place the shrink plastic over the drawing and trace just the outline with the black Sharpie marker.

4. Color the plastic with colored pencils. Color will intensify when plastic shrinks.

5. Cut out colored image, leaving a small border all around. Be careful not to tear or crack the plastic. To make this into a charm, use the 1/8-inch hole punch to make a hole, centered at the top of the candy corn so you can add the charm cord.

6. Place the plastic piece onto the foil-covered mat board or paper plate. Place in toaster oven and “bake” according to manufacturer’s instructions. Or, as shown, shrink the plastic by holding the Heat It tool over it. If using this method, be sure to keep the tool moving as if you are fanning the plastic. Hold the piece down with a wooden chopstick.

7. When the plastic has shrunk, it will be thicker and about half its original size. Make sure that it is completely flattened out before it cools. To do this, place the mat board on top of the plastic and flatten. Note: Be careful, the plastic may still be hot.

8. Draw in face.

9. For a finishing touch, add a thin layer of Glossy Accents to the charm. Spread a thin layer on the surface, spreading to the edges. Let dry. If using UV resin, follow manufacturer’s directions. If you punched a hole in the plastic, be sure to keep it clear.

10. Use sharp pin to pop any bubbles. Let Glossy Accents dry. It will become shiny and clear.

11. Glue a pin back to back side of plastic, or if you made a hole for a charm, use jewelry pliers to add on a cell phone strap.