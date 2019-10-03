 City Council stalls on a resolution to turbine project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council stalls on a resolution to turbine project

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Honolulu City Council committee on Wednesday held off action on a resolution sought by Kahuku residents that presses the Department of Planning and Permitting to more tightly regulate a wind farm project going up next to area schools. Read more

Previous Story
Statewide bankruptcies dipped 2.1% in September

Scroll Up