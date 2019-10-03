 EPA preparing to remove elevated lead concentrations in various areas on Factory Street in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

EPA preparing to remove elevated lead concentrations in various areas on Factory Street in Kalihi

  By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to remove the soil under Factory Street in Kalihi “to abate the potential imminent and substantial endangerment posed by lead contamination to this densely populated neighborhood,” and says it can begin the work as soon as Monday. Read more

