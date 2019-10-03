 Maui brush fire closes roads, prompts evacuations as it continues to spread | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui brush fire closes roads, prompts evacuations as it continues to spread

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

As Maui firefighters continue battling a 300-plus-acre brush fire in the Pali area, county officials are asking residents and visitors not to travel into Lahaina due to the closure of Honoapiilani Highway. Read more

