Maui brush fire closes roads, prompts evacuations as it continues to spread

An expansive brush fire in Central Maui caused numerous road closures and evacuations, affecting residents, visitors, workers and hikers.

The Maui Fire Department battled from morning into the night a wildfire in Maalaea mauka that spread across the Pali, consuming over 4,000 acres as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, while having to douse a small Wailuku fire.

Winds, blowing 15 mph to 20 mph with higher gusts, fanned the flames of the blaze, an MFD spokesman said.

No cause had been determined, but the fires were not caused by live fire training exercises scheduled daily from Monday to Oct. 7, MFD Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said Wednesday night.

He said the 100-acre plot in the area makai of HC&D in Central Maui was far from the Maalaea fire.

At about 9:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a five-acre brush fire on the upper slopes of the mountain near the intersection of North Kihei Road and Honoapiilani Highway. Access was limited due to the extremely steep terrain, fire officials said.

The blaze spread uphill toward the Kaheawa wind farm turbines, and employees and Pali trail hikers were told to evacuate.

MFD sent out four helicopters to make water drops, three tankers, a relief tanker, three engines, a crew and two battalion chiefs.

The Wailuku fire, reported at 4:53 p.m. near Waiinu Road, burned about four acres, and crews had it contained and were mopping up by 7 p.m.

Maui County officials warned visitors and residents not to travel into Lahaina due to the closure of Honoapiilani Highway.

Sections of Kahekili Highway also were closed.

Mayor Mike Victorino urged visitors and residents to “stay away from the Pali area and not to drive to the west side.

Maalaea Bay Road residents evacuated due to the fire being near the road, officials said.

The county on Wednesday evening opened three shelters, and another for food service only.