8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive list of events coming up in Honolulu

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Improvaganza! Hawaii Festival of Improv: Improvisation performances, workshops and events. It is Hawaii’s only international festival dedicated to improvised comedy and improvised theatre, and will feature 13 acts from Hawaii and the mainland, and four festival-sponsored improvisation workshops. Thursday-Sunday. Performances from 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; workshops 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday; Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Honolulu. $15-$220. improvaganza.com

THURSDAY

Mele Pakolu Series — Hawaiian Piano Night with Wehilani Ching & ‘Ohana: A night of music and hula. 6-7 p.m., The Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299, royalhawaiiancenter.com

Guidance Band Trio: Reggae, R&B, classic rock and blues. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Hilton Hawaiian Village, Tapa Bar, 2005 Kalia Road. 949-4321

Blue Note Comedy Series — Todd Barry: The comedian has released three one-hour stand-up specials, including his latest for Netflix, “Spicy Honey.” With opener Chuck Thompson and host Shane Lucas Price. 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Tiffany: The legendary pop star has earned two number one hit singles — “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been” — setting a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

Tommy James Trio: Classic jazz with Tommy James, John Kolivas and Darryl Pellegrini. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s at Manoa Marketplace, 2754 Woodlawn Dr. $20-$25. 351-0901, honolulumusicatmedicis.com

First Friday Block Party: Live music and vendors, with live arts activities. 7:30-10 p.m., Hotel Street between Nuuanu and Smith streets

Hokulani Imaginarium Show — “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon”: Full dome experience of Pink Floyd’s 1973 classic rock music album synched with computer generated imagery. For ages 13 and older. 8:15 p.m., Windward Community College. $6-$8. 235-7433, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

First Friday — Foundation Meets Dancehall: Pressure Down Sounds and Rudies Hi-Fi spin strictly-vinyl all-night reggae, dancehall, ska, rocksteady and more, with selectors Irie-Sistable, Zion Coptic Sound and guest DJ Quality. 21+. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge, 42 N. Hotel St. 533-2328

SATURDAY

Haleiwa Jodo Mission YBA Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 66-279A Haleiwa Road. 637-4382

Bon Dance Festival: Celebrate with fresh andagi, takuan and boiled peanuts, along with special menu items, in collaboration with the Windward Buddhist Temple, Aiea Taiheiji Yagura Gumi and Koolau Sakura Odori Kai. 2-7 p.m., Windward Mall Center Court. windwardmall.com

Paakai Gala: Local nonprofit Na Kama Kai’s eighth annual gala to support ocean activities for youth. The evening includes live mele by Alika Souza and Mana‘o Company, a locally-sourced menu by Executive Chef Colin Hazama, silent auction, and more. 5-10 p.m., Monarch Room, Royal Hawaiian Hotel. $175. 864-9164, nakamakai.org/paakai19

“Glitter and Ghouls Burlesque”: Halloween show and costume contest. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $10-$15; tables $50-$80. eventbrite.com

Audien: Born Nathaniel Rathbun, Audien took his piano-driven, progressive trance sound to the top of the Billboard dance charts, headlining numerous EDM festivals along the way. 18+. 10 p.m., The Republik. $20-$35. jointherepublik.com

SUNDAY

Wiki Wiki One-Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (early entry 9:30 a.m. for $15), Neal Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites. $4.50 (cash only). ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html

TUESDAY

Henry Kapono Presents Artist 2 Artist Concert Series — Jerry Santos: Kapono performs his own classic hits and talks story with slack key guitarist Santos, a founding member of Hawaiian musical group Olomana. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $25-$275. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

“Heiwa” (“Peace and Harmony”): Artist Chanel Tanaka and local brand Mise Kimono launch a joint collaboration — Mise Kimono’s collection of handmade clutches crafted from traditional Obi adorned with Tanaka’s hand-painted geisha silhouettes — with live painting by Tanaka and musical artist Taimane as the “canvas,” an aerial acrobatic experience with Andrea Torres of Samadhi Hawaii, a “Heiwa” pop-up shop and live music. 7-9 p.m., Cupola Theatre, Honolulu Design Center. stagerestauranthawaii.com, 237-5475

WEDNESDAY

Bamboo Ridge Issue No. 115 Book Launch — Reading & Talk Story: Celebration of the latest issue, an anthology of Hawaii literature and art, including poetry and prose by 33 authors from diverse backgrounds. 6-7:30 p.m., Manoa Public Library, 2716 Woodlawn Drive. 988-0459

David Braun and Haru Takauchi: The visiting jazz artists will be joined by Noel Okimoto and Dean Taba. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

W.S. Merwin Memorial Series — Pualani Kanaka‘ole-Kanahele: An evening with the Hawaiian scholar and living treasure, a kumu hula, writer, educator, musician and community leader. First Honolulu event of the “Memorial Series” of The Green Room arts and ecology salons held in memory of poet and environmentalist W.S. Merwin, presented by The Merwin Conservancy and Honolulu Museum of Art. 7 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre. $15-$20. honolulumuseum.org

HOT Opera for Everyone: Final dress rehearsal of Puccini’s “Tosca,” reserved for teachers, students and families. 7 p.m., Blaisdell Concert Hall. $7. 596-7372, hawaiiopera.org

Blues Wednesdays with Kevin Coleman and The Flat Five: West Coast jump blues, Chicago and Texas blues. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds, 802 Kapahulu Ave. 738-0004

OCT. 10-11

Jane Monheit: Acclaimed jazz vocalist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com