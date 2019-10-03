comscore Clippers sail to Hawaii with a new crew | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Clippers sail to Hawaii with a new crew

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A reporter lobbed a question the way of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers regarding Lou Williams, the veteran scoring guard who this week made it 3-for-3 in Clippers training camps in Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up