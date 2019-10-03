comscore Coach Doc Rivers open to having Clippers return | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Doc Rivers open to having Clippers return

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The burgeoning relationship between the Los Angeles Clippers and Hawaii could continue to bear fruit. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up