Coach Doc Rivers open to having Clippers return

The burgeoning relationship between the Los Angeles Clippers and Hawaii could continue to bear fruit.

The Clippers decided this summer to pick up their option on a third straight training camp in the islands, but the organization had made little secret of its desire to return. Owner Steve Ballmer has appeared each year, coach Doc Rivers has spoken often of his affinity for the islands, and team staff have lauded the trips.

Their partner, the Hawaii Tourism Authority, has put on Hawaii-themed games at Staples Center.

Could the streak run to four, or perhaps more? With the large crowds on hand for each game since 2017, and the especially high demand this year with superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the fold, it makes for an intriguing possibility.

At training camp on Tuesday, Rivers said the Clippers would “most likely” return, but added, “I don’t know. I don’t make that decision, but most likely, yes.”

Today’s game with the Houston Rockets — the first preseason matchup between two NBA teams here since the Clippers and Toronto Raptors met up for a two-game set in 2017 — sold out within hours. Sunday’s contest against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association had only a smattering of tickets still available as of Tuesday night.

Getting away from the bustle of L.A. is a big part of the allure for the Clippers.

“I love the facility,” Rivers said of the 10,300-seat Sheriff. “For us, this is perfect. … That’s why we get away, because I think you do pretty good team-building.”

One wrinkle for next year or beyond would be if the Clippers are designated by the NBA to play foreign preseason games, in Asia or elsewhere. That would make it difficult to have camp in Hawaii the same preseason, a team official said.