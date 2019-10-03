 Christenson leads U.S. past Italy in World Cup volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Christenson leads U.S. past Italy in World Cup volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, rebounded from its opening-round loss in FIVB World Cup play with a victory over Italy on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan. Read more

