Christenson leads U.S. past Italy in World Cup volleyball

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, rebounded from its opening-round loss in FIVB World Cup play with a victory over Italy on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan. Read more

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, rebounded from its opening-round loss in FIVB World Cup play with a victory over Italy on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Setter Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) had the U.S. hitting .515 in the 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win. Christenson added two aces and a kill.

Erik Shoji (Punahou) was the libero. Micah Ma’a (Punahou) is listed as the backup libero but can also be used as setter and outside hitter.

The U.S. (1-1) plays Poland (2-0) today.

Silverswords battle for sixth straight win

Emma Tecklenburg put down 18 kills, helping lead the Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-20, 28-30, 25-20 victory over Fresno Pacific on Wednesday in Fresno, Calif.

Rachel Reedy, Lataisia Saulala and Annah Rivera each added 15 kills for the Silverswords.

The win was the Silverswords’ sixth straight, and marked a program-record 12th consecutive road win. Chaminade improved to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Pacific West Conference. Fresno Pacific dropped to 1-14, and 1-6 in conference.

>> Cameryn Collie had 13 kills and 10 digs, leading the Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team to its fourth-straight win, sweeping Academy of Art 27-25, 25-22, 25-15 in San Francisco.

HPU improved to 8-5, 4-1 in the PacWest. Academy of Art dropped to 4-9, 2-4 in conference.

>> UH Hilo’s Bria Beale had 19 kills as the Vulcans swept Holy Names 28-26, 25-8, 25-14 in Oakland, Calif.

UH Hilo improved to 8-5 on the year and 3-2 in PacWest play. Holy Names dropped to 2-11 and 1-6.