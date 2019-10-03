Klipper Amateur deadline extended

Friday is the new extended entry deadline for next week’s inaugural Klipper Amateur golf tournament. Read more

The 54-hole stroke play tournament is next Thursday-Saturday (Oct. 10-12) and is open to amateur golfers with a GHIN Handicap. There are championship (0-4.9 handicap index), A (5.0-9.9), B (10-higher) and senior (55-older) flights

Cost is $205, which includes lunch Thursday and Friday and one practice round (Monday-Thursday). There is a 36-hole cut.

Call the Klipper Pro Shop (254-1745) or come in person to enter.

Civilian participants will be issued a special events pass for tournament week that allows them to access the base by showing the pass to the guard at the front gate.

The course will submit an application for its public partners program annual base access program for all Klipper Amateur participants, at no additional cost. The special events pass provides base access for one year and privileges at the golf course, bowling alley and officer’s club. PPP members are issued a vehicle sticker, ID card and do not have to check-in at the pass house for daily visits.

Akana wins Big Island Amateur

Kamehameha senior Blaze Akana opened with a 68 and finished as the only golfer in red numbers to win the 96th Big Island Amateur two weeks ago at Makani Golf Club.

Akana, from Ewa Beach, closed with a 73 to win by five shots over Mililani’s Joshua Hayashida (75-71) and Waimea’s Ken Zecchini (74-72), who was the Big Island Resident low scorer. His name is engraved on the perpetual trophy for the Big Island Amateur, which recently opened to all Hawaii residents.

John Shaw (69—152) captured the senior flight and Wayne Yamauchi (64—135) took low-net honors for seniors. Agnes Yamauchi (143) won the low net flight.