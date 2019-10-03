Ta‘ala to join brother at Hawaii

Maurice Ta‘ala’s goal was to follow in his older brother’s footsteps. Read more

Next summer, they will be wearing the same brand of football cleats.

Ta‘ala told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team. By signing on Dec. 18, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football prospects, Ta‘ala will cement a promise to reunite with his older brother. Blessman Ta‘ala, a sophomore, is the Rainbow Warriors’ starting nose tackle.

The younger Ta‘ala had received interest from several teams. “I want to take the path my brother took,” said Ta‘ala, a senior at Faga‘itua High in American Samoa.

Ta‘ala’s commitment reinforces the ties between Hawaii and the American territory. In addition to Blessman Ta‘ala, center Kohl Levao, offensive guard Alesana Sunia, defensive linemen Eperone Moananu and Foi Shaw, safety Steven Fiso, and linebackers Jeremiah Pritchard, Penei Pavihi and Tauivi Ho Ching are Warriors who were born in American Samoa. Defensive end Pumba Williams was born in Honolulu but spent several years in American Samoa.

At the urging of his brother, Maurice Ta‘ala began playing football in the fourth grade. Ta‘ala has played center, guard, fullback and defensive tackle for Faga‘itua. At 6 feet 1 and 305 pounds, he is projected to compete at nose tackle or defensive tackle for the Warriors.

In August, Faga‘itua played Kamehameha in a preseason game. As part of the $100,000 tour, the Vikings trained with Mililani High, Waianae High and Kamehameha. They also attended UH’s opener against Arizona.

During the trip, Ta‘ala was able to observe the differences between high school facilities in Hawaii and American Samoa, where fields are peppered with rocks and weeds.

“Man, it’s hard not having the same facilities,” said Ta‘ala, who perseveres because of “the love of the game.”

He said he looks forward to competing against his older brother … in the Madden NFL video game.

“He always takes the Giants,” Ta‘ala said. “I always take the Denver Broncos. We love playing Madden.”

Earlier, the Warriors received 2020 commitments from offensive linemen Micah Soliai Howlett of Kahuku High and Jake Tuatagaloa of Mililani High, linebacker Ezra Evaimalo of Kamehameha, receivers Kilohana Haasenritter of Hilo High and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala of Campbell High, and punter Matthew Shipley of Liberty Hill.