comscore Name in the News: Run Heidelberg | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Name in the News: Run Heidelberg

  • By Maureen O’Connell moconnell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.

Construction of a new forensic patient facility — replacing a dilapidated 70-year-old building — is expected to wrap up on Hawaii State Hospital (HSH) grounds in Kaneohe by late 2020, with staff and patients moving in the next year. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Impeachment will test American’s core values

Scroll Up