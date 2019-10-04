comscore Should HPV vaccine be mandatory? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Should HPV vaccine be mandatory?

  Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

Three jurisdictions require HPV vaccines for school attendance: Virginia, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Hawaii will join that group. Read more

