comscore City seeks first fines for illegal short-term rental properties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City seeks first fines for illegal short-term rental properties

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

The city is attempting to collect its first fines for violations of a new law banning online advertising of illegal short-term rentals, which in just two months has more than doubled the city’s enforcement record from last year. Read more

