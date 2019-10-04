comscore Construction industry spending will continue at around $9 billion until 2021, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Construction industry spending will continue at around $9 billion until 2021, report finds

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

It’s a good time to be working in Hawaii’s construction industry. It’s so good that concerns are being raised about a labor shortage being on the horizon if some exceptionally big planned projects go forward. Read more

