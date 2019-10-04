comscore HECO wins $638.5M Army contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HECO wins $638.5M Army contract

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. announced Thursday it has been awarded a $638.5 million contract to own, operate and maintain the electrical distribution system for the Army’s 12 installations on Oahu. Read more

