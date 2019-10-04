comscore Kokua Line: Hawaii residents outside Oahu must appear in person to get ‘gold star’ duplicate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Hawaii residents outside Oahu must appear in person to get ‘gold star’ duplicate

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Question: Your column has provided a lot of information for Oahu residents about getting a “gold star” driver’s license. But what about those of us on other islands? Read more

