On the Move: Douglass, Mordasini and Horioka

The University of Hawaii Foundation has announced the following new hire and promotions:

>> Dani Douglass as director of alumni and development communications at the Shidler College of Business, previously marketing and communications manager for St. Andrew’s Schools. Douglass joins the foundation with 12 years’ experience in communications and marketing.

>> Bianca Mordasini to senior director of alumni engagement for the Shidler College of Business and the Travel Industry Management School from director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining the foundation in 2017, Mordasini served as director of public relations and digital marketing for Trump International Hotel Waikiki.

>> Nina Horioka to director of development for the Shidler College of Business from associate director of development. Prior to joining the foundation in 2016, Horioka previously worked numerous roles in trust, investment products and compliance for Bank of Hawaii.

