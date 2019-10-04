comscore Test scores stall for Hawaii students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Test scores stall for Hawaii students

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The academic performance of Hawaii public school students stagnated this year, with the proficiency rate in math staying flat and slight dips in language arts and science. Read more

