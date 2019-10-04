comscore Wahiawa man allegedly told supervisor he was going to shoot his ex-girlfriend before Sand Island shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wahiawa man allegedly told supervisor he was going to shoot his ex-girlfriend before Sand Island shooting

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Nelson Daranciang rbernardo@staradvertiser.com ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

A 59-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend near Sand Island. Read more

Previous Story
Next Ward Village tower wins approval

Scroll Up