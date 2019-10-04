comscore HPU, UH Hilo extend winning streaks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU, UH Hilo extend winning streaks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Perla Escobar had 12 kills and 16 digs and Cameryn Collie finished with 12 kills and 11 digs as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team beat Notre Dame de Namur 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 3, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up