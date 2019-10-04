HPU, UH Hilo extend winning streaks

Perla Escobar had 12 kills and 16 digs and Cameryn Collie finished with 12 kills and 11 digs as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team beat Notre Dame de Namur 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Read more

Perla Escobar had 12 kills and 16 digs and Cameryn Collie finished with 12 kills and 11 digs as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team beat Notre Dame de Namur 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 on Thursday in Belmont, Calif.

The Sharks (9-5, 5-1 PacWest) have won five consecutive matches.

Rowan Jack and Diamond Hollis each had eight kills for the Argonauts (2-10, 1-4).

>> Bria Beale had 12 kills and hit .391 and Emily Wade added 11 kills as Hawaii Hilo beat Academy of Art 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 in San Francisco.

Kendall Kolt recorded 35 assists for the Vulcans (9-5, 4-2 PacWest), who have won four straight matches.

Jillian Wheaton finished with nine kills for the Urban Knights (4-10, 2-5).

HPU golfer Kamelamela-Dudoit honored

Hawaii Pacific freshman Keli‘iokalani Kamelamela-Dudoit was named the PacWest men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday.

Kamelamela-Dudoit, a Kamehameha graduate, fired a 4-under-par 68 to take medalist honors in the Sharks’ dual meet victory over Chaminade on Monday at Leilehua Golf Course.