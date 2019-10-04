Leilehua football coach Mark Kurisu keeps the Mules driving forward

One of the many constants in the Mark Kurisu era at Leilehua has been strategy. Read more

As a defensive coordinator, then head coach, Kurisu has never left anything to chance. When Nolan Tokuda was head coach, Kurisu’s defenses were borderline dominant, always physical, smart and disciplined. No defense is humanly perfect for an entire season, but Kurisu brought out the best in the mighty Mules.

Leilehua is 6-1 overall and has allowed fewer than 11 points per game. The Mules are 4-1 in Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I play, trailing only unbeaten Moanalua. When the Mules face ‘Iolani (7-1, 5-1) on Saturday, they won’t have any consequences in the league standings win or lose. The Raiders, however, are one game ahead of Damien with two games left. With only two teams in Interscholastic League of Honolulu D-I, the regular-season winner earns an automatic state-tournament berth.

“Hopefully, Leilehua can help us,” Damien coach Eddie Klaneski said after his team’s 28-12 win over Kailua last weekend.

Kurisu, who is on the faculty, is a stickler about academics, a planner for the future of his student-athletes. In addition to heading the physical education department at Leilehua, he has guided the Collegiate Athletic Prep Program for several years.

“He has to give up his sleep time,” said Tokuda, now the athletic director. “He’s a good father, a good husband, and he is a football coach and teacher, so that means he loses sleep time.”

Whatever Kurisu has incurred as sleep debt has transformed into profit on the gridiron. His attention to detail applies to the offense, as well. With a stingy defense and a solid kicking game, a low-risk offensive approach has worked well. Quarterback Kekoa Turangan has thrown 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions in a modest 86 pass attempts.

Kalei Akagi, their receiver/quarterback, is a triple-threat weapon with a combined 1,015 yards from scrimmage. Akagi has passed for 627 yards and four TDs (with three picks), rushed for 170 yards and four TDs, and caught 16 passes for 218 yards and three TDs. That’s a lot of usage and a lot of memorization for a rare athlete who gets to truly contribute from three different positions.

Kurisu also gets the impact of a strong running game. The Mules had a solid crew with Damarion Smith and Kawela Kaluhiokalani leading the way. Then they brought up Jemell Vereen from the JV. It’s a luxury that many teams don’t have at a key position.

Akagi has spent less time in the backfield as RB, with just five carries — including two TDs — in the past three games after toting the pigskin 22 times in the first three. Meanwhile, Smith has rushed for 216 yards on 47 carries in the past four games. Vereen, who has major explosiveness, has rushed 31 times for 256 yards and two TDs over that same span. That includes a 143-yard, one-TD effort against Castle last week.

Akagi was more involved at QB in the first three games, but Turangan has gotten most of the reps in the past three games. Turangan, a 6-foot, 155-pound senior, has completed 49 of his 65 attempts (75 percent) for 667 yards and nine TDs with no interceptions in wins over Aiea, Damien and Castle.

Don’t tell the Mules that playing ILH teams doesn’t count in the OIA standings. When ‘Iolani and Leilehua met last season at Hugh Yoshida Stadium, the Mules prevailed 31-20. Four weeks later, they beat the ILH’s other D-I contender, Damien, which turned out to be a knockout blow to the Monarchs’ playoff hopes. Both ‘Iolani and Leilehua seem to be stronger and deeper this fall.

“I think they’ve got some speed at their skill positions,” Raiders coach Wendell Look said. “Their running backs are not only tough runners, but they can burn. Up front, they’re big and athletic. That’s kind of what stands out to me.”

Saturday’s battle will be at a neutral site, Aloha Stadium, though ‘Iolani plays there regularly.

“I don’t think the location makes too much of a difference. We’ve got to play them. We’ll play anywhere,” Look said.

The Raiders are, in many ways, similar to the Mules. Defense. Special teams. Smart decisions offensively. Lanakila Pei has been the glue defensively, similar to Alaka‘i Gilman of Punahou. Rangy and cerebral.

“For us, he’s our leader. Everybody looks to him not necessarily to make the plays, but to make sure everybody’s there in the right places and doing their jobs,” Look said. “He holds a lot of people accountable. He holds himself to a higher standard than anybody else. He’s at the right place at the right time. That’s when the big plays happen.”

Look said in preseason that he has two defensive linemen. Size-wise, that may be true, but those two — Shayden Molina (6-2, 245) and Lima Harbottle (5-8, 211) — are the foundation of one of ‘Iolani’s best defensive units in recent years. The Raiders have allowed just 13 points per game in OIA-ILH D-I play.

“Those are our two true defensive linemen,” Look said. “I give those two a helluva lot of credit for holding their own. They do their jobs. They might not get a lot of tackles or a lot of the recognition, but they allow the defense to play at a high level.”

Offensively, the Raiders’ balance has been a major challenge for opposing defenses. Senior Jonah Chong has passed for 14 TDs with just three picks in 133 attempts. ‘Iolani has run the ball 227 times with just 177 pass attempts, a formula for success with senior wide receiver Carter Kamana out the past five games with an injury.

Running backs Brody Bantolina (83 carries) and Brock Hedani (85) have split the load almost evenly, with 991 yards and 18 rushing TDs combined. Hedani has five additional TDs on just eight receptions.

“We moved him over from the defensive side this year. That was kind of his idea,” Look said of Hedani. “He felt that he could help the team more at running back and I said, ‘you’ve got to show us.’ He’s shown a lot of growth and maturity this year. The two of them complement each other. We have two starters (at RB). We’re fortunate there, definitely.”

Now in his fourth season as a head coach, Kurisu is 30-9-1. He has the program, maybe, on the brink of moving up to the Open Division.

“He’s a classy guy and a great coach,” Look said. “He’s a good example of what a good coach should be. More people should follow his lead.”

NO. 9 ‘IOLANI RAIDERS (7-1, 5-1 ILH D-I) VS. NO. 8 LEILEHUA MULES (6-1, 4-1 OIA OPEN)

Saturday, 5 p.m., Aloha Stadium

>> Series history: Leilehua leads 7-3-1

>> Streak: Mules have won the last three meetings