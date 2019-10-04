comscore UH’s 1979 volleyball title evokes warm memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH’s 1979 volleyball title evokes warm memories

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was Dec. 8, 1979, in Carbondale, Ill., and it was cold. Not the severe weather that had hit the area the previous three Decembers — with record snowfalls and average temperatures of 14 degrees — but still … it was cold outside and inside the SIU Arena on the Southern Illinois campus, where the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s national volleyball championship was taking place. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 3, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up