Wahine edge Matadors in OT

Major droughts ended for Kayla Ryan and her University of Hawaii teammates Thursday. The result was unprecedented success for the home team at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Read more

Major droughts ended for Kayla Ryan and her University of Hawaii teammates Thursday. The result was unprecedented success for the home team at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The Wahine came from behind to beat visiting Cal State Northridge 2-1 in overtime. Ryan scored her first two career goals, and UH won its conference opener for the first time as a Big West member after seven debut losses.

The Wahine climbed to 3-6-1 overall and the Matadors fell to 6-4-3.

Ryan’s game-tying goal from 8 yards out in the seventh minute of the second half, assisted by Morgan Meza, was UH’s first score after three shutout losses. Her game-winner from 10 yards — 1 minute, 11 seconds into OT and aided by Kayla Watanabe — is Hawaii’s seventh goal of the season.

Scoring has been so sparse that one evening’s work knotted Ryan with Kelci Sumida for the team lead.

This all came from a sophomore who didn’t make the Wahine travel roster for their three-game road trip last month, and who was starting for the first time this season.

“The past month has been hard,” she said. “But they (her teammates) were with me every step of the way, texting me. … Just to put it in for my team was great.”

UH coach Michele Nagamine said Ryan has “done everything the right way.”

“She didn’t complain,” Nagamine said. “When things got harder she worked harder.”

Ryan nearly ended it from 5 yards with five seconds left in regulation, and the Wahine controlled the action in the final minutes.

Watanabe and Eliza Ammendolia both also came close in the final two minutes.

Watanabe’s shot hit the crossbar, and Ammendolia’s was tipped over it by Matadors goalkeeper Amanda Delgado.

“I thought we moved the ball well (in the first half) but it didn’t go anywhere,” Nagamine said.

Cora Wilcot scored 37:36 into the match from 20 yards after UH goalkeeper Alexis Mata deflected another Matador’s shot.

Mata also deflected two consecutive close shots by Northridge forward Bethany Fitzsimmons six minutes into the match. Overall, she finished with six saves as Northridge got off 15 shots.

“Lex is our saving grace every game,” Ryan said of Mata, a senior who has three shutouts this season and 11 for her career. “She is so consistent. When a ball goes through, I know she has it. A lot of trust.”

UH had just one of its 10 shots in the first half. Watanabe barely missed an open net from 10 yards.