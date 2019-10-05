2 firms invest in Kaneohe solar operator
Tokyo-based TEPCO Ventures Inc. and JTB Hawaii Inc. said Thursday they have invested in Adon Group to increase the use of clean, renewable energy by companies in Hawaii.
TEPCO, through its subsidiary TEPCO Innovation & Investments US Inc., made an initial investment in Adon Group, a Kaneohe-based solar power and battery storage operator, in September 2018.
More recently, TEPCO increased its investment in Adon Group and made it an affiliate, while JTB Hawaii became a new investor in Adon Group, with the objective of expanding the use of renewable-energy solutions in commercial and industrial facilities in Hawaii.