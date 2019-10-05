2 firms invest in Kaneohe solar operator

Tokyo-based TEPCO Ventures Inc. and JTB Hawaii Inc. said Thursday they have invested in Adon Group to increase the use of clean, renewable energy by companies in Hawaii. Read more

TEPCO, through its subsidiary TEPCO Innovation & Investments US Inc., made an initial investment in Adon Group, a Kaneohe-based solar power and battery storage operator, in September 2018.

More recently, TEPCO increased its investment in Adon Group and made it an affiliate, while JTB Hawaii became a new investor in Adon Group, with the objective of expanding the use of renewable-energy solutions in commercial and industrial facilities in Hawaii.

ON THE MOVE

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced the following new and returning agents:

>> Realtor Glenn Nishihara returns to the firm’s Leeward office, previously joining in 2011 and recently serving as a Realtor at Keller Williams. Nishihara has been a Realtor since 1991 and earned his broker’s license in 1994. His experience also includes serving as principal broker and owner of Realty Group.

>> Realtor-Associate Andrew Marn joins the firm’s Leeward office with 10 years’ experience in property investment and management. He previously served as chief operating officer of JYM Investment LLC.