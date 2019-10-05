comscore 2 firms invest in Kaneohe solar operator | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 firms invest in Kaneohe solar operator

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:25 p.m.

Tokyo-based TEPCO Ventures Inc. and JTB Hawaii Inc. said Thursday they have invested in Adon Group to increase the use of clean, renewable energy by companies in Hawaii. Read more

