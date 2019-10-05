comscore Attorney general subpoenas Hawaiian Airlines for names of donors to protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Attorney general subpoenas Hawaiian Airlines for names of donors to protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State Attorney General Clare Connors issued a subpoena to Hawaiian Airlines last month seeking the names of people who donated their frequent-flyer miles to activists who wanted to travel to the Big Island to join the protests on Mauna Kea. Read more

