comscore City and Kokua Coalition reach agreement on vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City and Kokua Coalition reach agreement on vacation rentals

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Operators of so-called “30-day” vacation rentals on Oahu will continue to do business under a settlement agreement approved Friday by a U.S. District Court judge. Read more

Previous Story
Digital signs coming to 4 Oahu bus stops

Scroll Up