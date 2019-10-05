comscore HART pledges that Dillingham Boulevard will be accessible during construction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART pledges that Dillingham Boulevard will be accessible during construction

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

With rail construction set to kick into high gear in the urban core later this year, the Honolulu rail authority is promising it will always keep access open for business owners and residents along the busy and congested Dillingham Boulevard corridor. Read more

Digital signs coming to 4 Oahu bus stops

