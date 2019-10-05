Kealohas seek to waive their right to a jury trial
- By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:30 p.m.
Louis and Katherine Kealoha have asked a federal judge to waive their right to a jury trial on bank fraud charges, an indication that the defendants and the government are making progress in ongoing negotiations to settle the case.
The retired police chief and his wife, a former deputy prosecutor, are scheduled to stand trial on the bank fraud charges on
Jan. 14, with jury selection starting that day.
But U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright on Friday scheduled a hearing for Thursday to hear the Kealohas’ request to forgo a jury trial.
Seabright’s order said government prosecutors have agreed to the request.
If Seabright signs off
on it but the parties are
unable to reach a settlement, a bench trial would be held, with the judge,
not a jury, determining the verdict.
Gary Singh, Katherine Kealoha’s attorney, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he filed the request
because his client didn’t want the court to devote
resources preparing for the January trial while serious negotiations are ongoing. He declined comment on the negotiations.
Rustam Barbee, Louis Kealoha’s attorney, said his client “has full confidence in the ability of Judge Seabright to adjudicate the matter fairly without the need for a second trial.”
A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney in San Diego could not be reached for comment. That office is handling the Kealoha
prosecutions.
The Kealohas, along with two Honolulu police officers, were found guilty by
a jury in June of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for framing Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for the 2013
alleged theft of the couple’s mailbox and for lying about their actions to federal
investigators.
In January the Kealohas face charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and obstruction of justice in connection with the alleged theft of a $167,000 inheritance of two children for whom Katherine Kea-loha served as financial guardian and with allegations of defrauding several financial institutions.
Katherine and her brother, Dr. Rudolph Puana, are scheduled to go on trial in May on charges related to allegations that they trafficked in opioids and that Kealoha used her position as a deputy prosecutor to hide it.
The ongoing negotiations are to settle charges for
the two upcoming trials.
A settlement also could
affect the Kealohas’ sentencing Oct. 31 on the conspiracy and obstruction convictions.
All three cases stemmed from a wide-ranging public corruption investigation that federal authorities
began in 2015 and which is continuing.