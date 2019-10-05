comscore Kealohas seek to waive their right to a jury trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kealohas seek to waive their right to a jury trial

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:30 p.m.

Louis and Katherine Kea­loha have asked a federal judge to waive their right to a jury trial on bank fraud charges, an indication that the defendants and the government are making progress in ongoing negotiations to settle the case. Read more

