Hawaii News

Mayor Harry Kim’s TMT plan offers nothing new, supporter says

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A prominent supporter of the Thirty Meter Telescope said Friday there is little that is new in Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim’s plan to resolve the dispute over TMT, suggesting the pamphlet Kim released last week is a rehash of old plans, promises and commitments to Hawaiians. Read more

