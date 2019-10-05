comscore Navy vet awaiting surgery after being attacked in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy vet awaiting surgery after being attacked in Kailua

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A week after being brutally beaten in a Kailua park, Ikaika McCallum is awaiting surgery in the hospital for his injuries and hoping that authorities will be vigilant in keeping the community safe. Read more

