Hawaii News

Service set for longtime newsman and historian Burl Burlingame

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A celebration of life for William G. “Burl” Burlingame Jr., a veteran feature writer for Honolulu newspapers and noted Pearl Harbor historian, is scheduled at noon Oct. 20 at Murphy’s Bar and Grill in Honolulu. Read more

