Division II recap: Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo

The Rough Riders handily shut out the struggling Mustangs in their race to finish with the best record in OIA Division II. Read more

Roosevelt 33, Kalaheo 0

The Rough Riders handily shut out the struggling Mustangs in their race to finish with the best record in OIA Division II.

A shaky start worried the Roosevelt fan base early, with a dropped pass by receiver Devin Naihe turning into a Mustangs interception on the opening possession. However, the Rough Riders special teams answered quickly, blocking a 45-yard field goal attempt by Adam Ferguson. Kalaheo never got into scoring position again.

After four consecutive incompletions, Roosevelt quarterback Sky Ogata redeemed himself by leading an 88-yard drive with five passes for 69 yards. Myka Kukahiwa capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown, then scored the next two touchdowns while accumulating 104 total yards.

Leading 20-0 at halftime, Roosevelt continued to dominate on both sides of the ball with new faces on the field. Running back Mitchell Camacho stepped in for Kukahiwa, capitalizing on a 41-yard touchdown on only his second carry while accounting for 120 rushing yards. Later in the third quarter, a 7-yard pass from Ogata to running back Izen Antolin-Kalewahea put the game away.

—

Roosevelt 33, Kalaheo 0

At Kailua

>> Kalaheo (0-9, 0-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0

>> Roosevelt (7-1, 6-1) 7 13 13 0 — 33

Roosevelt — Myka Kukahiwa 4 run (Wisal Silva kick)

Roosevelt — Kukahiwa 27 run (Paul Ho kick)

Roosevelt — Kukahiwa 1 run (kick failed)

Roosevelt — Mitchel Camacho 41 run (Ho kick)

Roosevelt — Izen Antolin-Kalewahea 7 pass from Sky Ogata (kick failed)

RUSHING — Kalaheo: Jordan Neufeldt 7-12, Jackson Aber 7-10, Isaiah Akiu 3-(minus 5). Roosevelt: Camacho 13-120, Kukahiwa 12-78, Kalei Wahilani 11-40, Ogata 3-23, Kolea Pa-Macalino 4-6.

PASSING — Kalaheo: Akiu 8-22-1-73. Roosevelt: Ogata 14-24-1-183.