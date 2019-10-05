Division II recap: Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo
The Rough Riders handily shut out the struggling Mustangs in their race to finish with the best record in OIA Division II.
Roosevelt 33, Kalaheo 0
A shaky start worried the Roosevelt fan base early, with a dropped pass by receiver Devin Naihe turning into a Mustangs interception on the opening possession. However, the Rough Riders special teams answered quickly, blocking a 45-yard field goal attempt by Adam Ferguson. Kalaheo never got into scoring position again.
After four consecutive incompletions, Roosevelt quarterback Sky Ogata redeemed himself by leading an 88-yard drive with five passes for 69 yards. Myka Kukahiwa capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown, then scored the next two touchdowns while accumulating 104 total yards.
Leading 20-0 at halftime, Roosevelt continued to dominate on both sides of the ball with new faces on the field. Running back Mitchell Camacho stepped in for Kukahiwa, capitalizing on a 41-yard touchdown on only his second carry while accounting for 120 rushing yards. Later in the third quarter, a 7-yard pass from Ogata to running back Izen Antolin-Kalewahea put the game away.