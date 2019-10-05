Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. McKinley
- By Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Kaimuki 56, McKinley 7
Kaimuki senior running back Naomas Asuega-Fualaau rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) cruised to victory over the Tigers (1-8, 1-7) at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium on the Roosevelt campus.
Asuega-Fualaau scored on runs of 12, 2, and 2 yards as the Bulldogs built a 49-7 halftime lead.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 14 of 18 passes for 283 yards and two touchdown passes. He added touchdown runs of 17 yards in the first half and 1 yard in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs sophomore wide receiver Sionepaongo Taufa caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0, but McKinley senior running back Zion Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for 95 yards and a score.
Asuega-Fualaau followed with a 2-yard score, and the Bulldogs added a Koby Moananu 6-yard touchdown reception and Kaulana Kaluna’s 9-yard touchdown run.