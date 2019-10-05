comscore Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. McKinley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. McKinley

  • By Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

Kaimuki senior running back Naomas Asuega-Fualaau rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) cruised to victory over the Tigers (1-8, 1-7) at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium on the Roosevelt campus. Read more

