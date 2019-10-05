Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. McKinley

Kaimuki senior running back Naomas Asuega-Fualaau rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) cruised to victory over the Tigers (1-8, 1-7) at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium on the Roosevelt campus. Read more

Kaimuki 56, McKinley 7

Kaimuki senior running back Naomas Asuega-Fualaau rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and scored three first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) cruised to victory over the Tigers (1-8, 1-7) at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium on the Roosevelt campus.

Asuega-Fualaau scored on runs of 12, 2, and 2 yards as the Bulldogs built a 49-7 halftime lead.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 14 of 18 passes for 283 yards and two touchdown passes. He added touchdown runs of 17 yards in the first half and 1 yard in the fourth quarter.

Bulldogs sophomore wide receiver Sionepaongo Taufa caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0, but McKinley senior running back Zion Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for 95 yards and a score.

Asuega-Fualaau followed with a 2-yard score, and the Bulldogs added a Koby Moananu 6-yard touchdown reception and Kaulana Kaluna’s 9-yard touchdown run.

—

Kaimuki 56, McKinley 7

At Roosevelt

>> Kaimuki (7-2, 6-1) 21 28 0 7 — 56

>> McKinley (1-8, 1-7) 0 7 0 0 — 7

Kaimuki — Naomas Asuega-Fualaau 12 run (Kurt Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Asuega-Fualaau 2 run (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Jayden Maiava 17 run (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Sionepaongo Taufa 32 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

McKinley — Zion Williams 95 kick return (Paxton Nouchi kick)

Kaimuki — Asuega-Fualaau 2 run (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Koby Moananu 6 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Kaulana Kaluna 9 run (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Maiava 1 run (Kawamoto kick)

RUSHING — Kaimuki: Asuega-Fualaau 15-159, Maiava 5-61, Moananu 1-17, Avin Tanioka 2-16, Kaluna 1-9, Phillip Phomphakdy 1-(minus 5). McKinley: Williams 9-61, Kaena Leopoldo 3-1, Jayden Victorino 4-(minus 3).

PASSING — Kaimuki: Maiava 14-18-0-283, Phomphakdy 0-1-0-0. McKinley: Leopoldo 5-15-1-33, Alexandria Buchanan 2-5-1-14.