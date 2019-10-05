comscore Kamehameha spoils Waianae’s homecoming hopes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha spoils Waianae’s homecoming hopes

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

On homecoming night, the Waianae Seariders appeared to be a team on a mission. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 4, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up