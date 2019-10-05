comscore Surgically precise Saint Louis cruises past Farrington | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Surgically precise Saint Louis cruises past Farrington

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.

Saint Louis built a commanding lead against Farrington with a surgical start by the Crusaders offense on Friday night in Kalihi. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 4, 2019
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up