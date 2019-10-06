comscore Akaku radio host provides a connection to Maui’s Spanish-speaking community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Akaku radio host provides a connection to Maui’s Spanish-speaking community

  • By N.T. Arevalo, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.

If you tune into 88.5 FM on Fridays at noon, you’ll hear the rare cackle and joy of a Spanish-language radio hour, “The Latino Connection,” hosted by Myriam Laraway. Read more

